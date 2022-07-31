Davis R M Inc. Has $20.64 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.