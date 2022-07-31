Davis R M Inc. Has $85.03 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $85,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.79.

NYSE:TMO opened at $598.41 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.