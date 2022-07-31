Davis R M Inc. Purchases 3,919 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

