Davis R M Inc. Purchases 5,584 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 15.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 23.9% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $89.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

