Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

