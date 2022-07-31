Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,151 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

