Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.12% of Nordson worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $230.99 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.