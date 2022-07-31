DDKoin Achieves Market Cap of $165,030.55 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $165,030.55 and approximately $657.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007656 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005824 BTC.
- BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008396 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004101 BTC.
DDKoin Coin Profile
DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.
Buying and Selling DDKoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.