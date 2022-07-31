Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 73.1% in July

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 11.3 %

Decibel Cannabis stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

