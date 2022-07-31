Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Decibel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,929. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -2.16. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

