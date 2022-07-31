DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.87 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $108.89 or 0.00466284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $60.87 million and $1.36 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.