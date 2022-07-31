Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Up 60.4% in July

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $59,786,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $54,082,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $45,142,000.

Shares of DEN traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 581,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

