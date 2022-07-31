DerivaDAO Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $28.13 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

