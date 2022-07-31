DerivaDAO Price Tops $1.08 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and $1.83 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.
DerivaDAO Coin Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
Buying and Selling DerivaDAO
