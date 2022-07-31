Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.08 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. Dero has a market cap of $55.08 million and approximately $49,568.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.33 or 0.00018246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,723.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.96 or 0.07199352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00165964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00258116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00659805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.00612422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,723,809 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

