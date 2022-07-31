Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Performance

MOR stock opened at €21.60 ($22.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The company has a market capitalization of $737.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a 12 month high of €51.60 ($52.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.82.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.