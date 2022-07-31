Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.41.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.