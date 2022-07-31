Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 5,800” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,500.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

