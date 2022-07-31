Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €170.50 ($173.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is €158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €158.78.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

