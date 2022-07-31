DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in July

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from €6.80 ($6.94) to €5.50 ($5.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

