DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,810.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. DEXTools has a market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $109,810.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,882.74 or 1.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00130860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,273,344 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

