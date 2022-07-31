Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of DWS stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.80.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

