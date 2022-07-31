Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter.
Shares of DWS stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.80.
