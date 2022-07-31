Digitex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,620.00 (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Digitex has a total market cap of $27,788.79 and approximately $40,620.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,732.11 or 1.00035221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

