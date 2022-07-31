DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DNB Markets reduced their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.44.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $19.73 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

