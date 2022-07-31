Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 3.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $248.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

