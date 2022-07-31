Donut Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,123.00 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $156,271.59 and approximately $9,123.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00609943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035060 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
