dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOTDF opened at $0.88 on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOTDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised dotdigital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
About dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.
