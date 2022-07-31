Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,010

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 990 ($11.93) to GBX 1,010 ($12.17) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 1,020 ($12.29) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.86) to GBX 1,175 ($14.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $889.20.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.