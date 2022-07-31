DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.3 days.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $162.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.52. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $127.57 and a 1-year high of $271.31.
DSV A/S Company Profile
