Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.00 EPS.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
