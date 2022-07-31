easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ESYJY. Citigroup upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.12) to GBX 450 ($5.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 490 ($5.90) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.30) to GBX 805 ($9.70) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $653.75.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.