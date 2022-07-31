Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Edap Tms Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. 21,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.98 million, a PE ratio of -737.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

