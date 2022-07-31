Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.05.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 6.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.