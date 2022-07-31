EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 264 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $279.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.54. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,813 shares of company stock worth $12,550,363. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

