EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $155.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.50 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

