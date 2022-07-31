EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 28,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 211,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

