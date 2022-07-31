EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.20.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.34 and a 200-day moving average of $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.