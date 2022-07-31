EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $28.45 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,121,000 after buying an additional 1,392,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,627,000 after buying an additional 910,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

