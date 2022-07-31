EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.89 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

