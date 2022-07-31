EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.8 %

FCX opened at $31.55 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

