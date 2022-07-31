Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.97. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

