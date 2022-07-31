Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health Incorporat

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Down 1.1 %

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 75,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,426. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

