Electrify.Asia Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $404,594.17 and $30,038.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

