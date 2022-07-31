electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of electroCore stock remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.85. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 283.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,765,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,764.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180,197 shares of company stock valued at $89,374. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWM Advisors purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in electroCore by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

