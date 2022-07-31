ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

