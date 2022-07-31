ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.
About ElringKlinger
