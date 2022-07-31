Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lifted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

