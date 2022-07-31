Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $281.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $174.00.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.61.

Shares of ENPH opened at $284.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $287.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

