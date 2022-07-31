Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 252.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

