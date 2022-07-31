EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00603506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00034851 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

EOSDT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

