EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQGPF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.92.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. EQB has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

